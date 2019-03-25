Malawi: Mutharika Says Government to Construct Dykes to Counter Floods

Blantyre — President Prof. Peter Mutharika has promised Malawians that government would construct more dykes in flood prone areas to avoid reoccurrence of disasters.

He was speaking on Saturday at Nyambadwe Primary School ground when he donated various items to people affected by disaster.

Mutharika said the recent floods were as a result of climate change, hence the need for more and long lasting dykes.

"Since the floods occurred, my government has been looking for a solution to end such effects of climate change and one such idea is the construction of dykes across the districts to avoid a repeat of such incidents," the President said.

He commended the South African Government for sending 25 doctors to help communities affected by the floods.

Mutharika expressed his gratitude towards the Chinese and American Government for the support rendered to Malawi in supporting affected households.

The President said government would continue rendering more support to all flood victims in the country, citing relief food that will be distributed in the next three months until people recover from the tragedy.

"I and the First Lady, we will donate our personal money and 1, 000 blankets to some flood victims any day from today," he promised adding that, "In fact, the consignment has already arrived at Sanjika Palace."

Mutharika assured affected households that government would ensure that all those who were left homeless with the floods benefit from the Decent and Affordable Housing Subsidy Programme popularly known as Malata and Cement Subsidy.

The Malawi Leader sent his heartfelt condolences to families who have lost their loved ones in the recent road accident which happened at Linthipe in Dedza on Saturday as well as at Kampepuza open market in Ntcheu on Friday by ordering a minute of silence in honour of the departed souls.

One of the floods survives in Ndirande, who lost a child; Maria Chikaphonya thanked the President and the First Lady for their support.

Blantyre City Council Chief Executive Officer, Alfred Chanza said more than 52, 000 people have been affected in Blantyre City alone.

Among the items donated by the President in Ndirande included rice, blankets, maize flour, buckets, salt and plastic sheets.