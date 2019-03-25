South Africa: Manhunt Launched After Attack in Kirkwood

press release

The South African Police Service in Kirkwood have launched a manhunt for three suspects who allegedly attacked a couple and their son on their farm in Dunbrody, Kirkwood tonight, 24 March 2019 at about 19:05.

According to police information, the family was at home when an unknown male entered the house. The 51-year-old father and his son allegedly managed to overpower the suspect. Suddenly two more suspects entered the house of which one started stabbing the 51-year-old father in his back. The father and son released the suspect and the threesome ran away from the scene. The 51-year-old man was rushed to a local hospital. The 51-year-old father succumbed to his injuries. A task team consisting out of various specialized units were set up immediately in order to search for the three suspects. It is further alleged that the suspects wore balaclavas at the time of the attack. It is not clear at this stage if anything was taken during the robbery.

Police in Kirkwood are investigating a case of murder and house robbery. Anyone who might be able to assist with any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects are requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Morné van Tonder 0824417738, SAPS Kirkwood on 0422307600 or Crime Stop 08600 10111.