Uganda: Kadaga to Stay Longer in Hospital

Kampala — The Speaker of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, is likely to stay much longer at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi, Kenya because of fatigue and hectic work schedule, her press secretary, Mr Sam Obbo, has said.

"She is still in the hospital and I don't think she can be discharged at this time. It is still too early to discharge her," Mr Obbo said yesterday.

He said Ms Kadaga's health condition remains a private matter which the doctors cannot reveal to anyone except close family members and attendants.

Mr Obbo said any update on the Speaker's condition will be issued through official government channels.

Ms Kadaga was referred to Nairobi upon advice of doctors at Nakasero Hospital where she was first admitted on Thursday.

President Museveni visited her at Nakasero before she was flown to Aga Khan Hospital on Saturday.

Ms Rehema Watongola Tiwuwe, the Kamuli Municipality MP, said by telephone that Busoga Sub-region was praying for the Speaker to recover quickly so that she can resume her duties.

"We the Basoga are praying for her. As the parliamentary group, we are all united in prayers. I have communicated the same to all the Basoga through radio that they should all be praying for our dear Speaker. We wish her quick recovery," Ms Watongola said.

Ms Kadaga is the chairperson of Busoga Parliamentary group.

Government is yet to issue a statement on her health condition.

'My daughter recovering'

Ms Kadaga's mother said the Speaker was able to take some meals and is recuperating. Ms Eva Kagoya Kadaga, who saw off her daughter to Nairobi, said in a telephone interview yesterday that the Speaker recognised her.

"I found her in bed and she expressed shock at my arrival, saying: 'I planned on coming to the village to see you but you have instead surprised me by coming'," Ms Nagoya said. She said the decision to fly the Speaker to Nairobi was reached at by her family contrary to 'outlandish reports' she did not substantiate.