South Africa: Writing the 2019 Election - Everyone Look Busy, the Capitalist Party Is Coming

opinion

The Capitalist Party of South Africa have tied their colours to an almost paleo-conservative ideological trend embodied mainly by the tea-party movement in the USA, by Donald Trump, Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, Viktor Orban of Hungary, and more extreme right-wing movements in Europe - to whom freedom has a very unique meaning.

Last week saw the launch of the Capitalist Party of South Africa (ZACP). Say that acronym fast and you may be forgiven for sounding as if you're referring to the South African Communist Party. The Capitalist Party also registered with the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC), and would like to go to Parliament.

The launch of the ZACP is at once audacious and courageous (at least for its nomenclature), honest (for its unflinching ideological statement), curious (for its historical naiveté), irrelevant (everyone in Parliament does capitalism in some way or another - even the Economic Freedom Fighters), and a little amusing. Let us deal with the part that's amusing first.

Anyone who has followed electoral politics, especially in the United States, may have heard persistent iterations of statements like "I am not a politician" which is usually followed by assinities like "I'm going to Washington to drain the swamp"....