Mozambique: Cases of Cholera Reported in Mozambique

Residents of Mozambique's cyclone-hit Beira are now facing a new set of challenges of a possible Cholera outbreak.

The International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said cases of Cholera had been reported by medical staff.

Cholera is a waterborne bacterial disease that is caused by ingesting contaminated water or food. It causes diarrhoea and dehydration.

Twenty-three-year-old Marcos Tique worries about possibly falling prey to one of these diseases. A week after Cyclone Idai hit his small village of Chota, he is forced to navigate through dirt water daily. Tique recently developed a rash on his feet.

Some of the local clinics in villages, heavily affected by the cyclone, such as Estaguinha, Buzi, Chibabava and Goodana, are running low on medical supplies.

Ahmed Bham, team co-ordinator of Gift of the Givers, told News24 that one of their priorities was ensuring that remote villages have an adequate supply of chronic medication.

Bham arrived in Beira on Monday and the team has been working around the clock.

"Some of the clinics have run out of ARVs, medication for diabetes and high blood pressure," he said.

A shortage of ARVs means patients' immune systems will be further compromised and the disease could spread further.

On Saturday, during a media briefing, Minister of Land and Environment Celso Correia said the death toll was now 417.

Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi declared a national emergency and the death toll is likely to rise.

Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu visited Maputo on Saturday for a meeting with Nyusi.

Sisulu is in the country to have discussions with Nyusi on South Africa's humanitarian assistance for the victims.

In a statement, Sisulu said: "South African companies have responded to the call. Some are on the ground in Beira, together with the South African Defense Force (SANDF)".

