Tanzania: Sexual Science, Pornography and Technology

opinion

Two international sex stories interested me, recently.

Both were beamed in mid February, four weeks back, exactly. Leros, the London-based Portuguese lingo, free monthly magazine, informed its (mostly) Brazilian readers about an incident at Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport. Arriving from England, (Leros reported on page 11) Jacqueline Ribeiro, a marketing analyst for Exclusive Sex Shop, was informed she could not bring in a certain item in her luggage. What item?

Usually, Ms Ribeiro has the habit of returning with new fancy, sex products. This one was a vibrator, used by women to self satisfy, sexually, privately. Vibrators have become common gadgets for the modern woman. This is in tandem (or alongside) with the growing tide of the single, independent female. Maybe she has children, but the father is out of bounds. Or no children and she doesn't want men.

Sex toy manufacturers have also been making pleasure tools for males. They are shaped like female private parts as a substitute. Both sexes, apparently, are undergoing and developing this tendency.

So then, Ms Ribeiro's British made appliance, Leros said, was not allowed in.

"Even if it is for personal use, a well-behaved woman would never use it..." she was allegedly told by authorities.

I became really curious. Made a hasty research. According to an online survey published by London's Metro in 2017, the search for sex toys online is rocketing. A list made by Vouchercloud, claimed the leaders are Denmark and Sweden. Down the list, at almost zero, are Saudi Arabia, India and Bangladesh. I was shocked by these findings.

And...

If one of the most sexually-active nations in the world refuses its business community transporting such a special apparatus, what about Africa? I Googled and was informed that most African countries prohibit sex toys. A 1969 Apartheid Act called the use of sex toys immoral in South Africa. The same applies in Zimbabwe and Mauritius.

Despite social taboos, a 2014 article said things are changing across the African continent. Lately, the ban has been lifted in South Africa and Kenya.

Being a doorstep away, Kenya, fascinated me. I stumbled upon an article of grievances. Kenyan women, it is alleged, are so annoyed by their males that a site called 'Bored of Men', promises alternatives. I clicked on 'Bored of Men', and the alleged site was not active. Either it had been taken off, or it was a lie, or both. I don't know.

I, however, found a series of intense articles. One narrated eight things that annoy females regarding their Kenyan men. Written by Lucas Bosire in September 2015, it described "these things" as being unromantic ( i.e. staring at breasts on a first date), keen to immediately jump into bed, being angry if the woman is on her periods, sleeping off immediately after sex, infidelity, etc. All the grievances pointed to one thing. Men only want sex, sex, and sex, and they want it fast.

Conclusively, the solution is to opt for gadgets. It left me feeling sad because this is what Westerners have perched on for ages. It begged the question. Are we heading towards sex robots too? Africa? Africa where sex was never a problem?

You tell me...

Story number two, seemed to further open an already bleeding wound.

I received a Twitter message claiming that 60 per cent of data is spent by Tanzanians searching for pornography. The claim came via a BBC staffer at ASBC conference. I looked up and it was a Colin Spurway. It was claimed Tanzania has 23 million internet users. That was immediately challenged by Ms Katrine Pearson (also via Twitter) who questioned the validity of the Colin Spurway allegation. Majority of Tanzanians (80 per cent) rely on the Radio. Only 17 per cent have access to internet, Ms Pearson twitted in the 19th February chat. I searched for the ASBC conference. Couldn't find it.

Mulled and reflected. Lately, young Tanzanians have been suffering from sex problems, including male erectile dysfunction and infertility. They watch too much pornography and try pleasuring themselves.

Just peruse through the subject of impotency and lovemaking on You Tube, in Swahili. Read the comments of males and females in distress.

The availability of online sex films and images, (that was unheard of 40 to 50 years ago) means the "Kizazi Kipya" (Millennial) generation is in a genuine, sexual crisis. What concerns me (and the majority of my generation) is how we are (quickly) heading towards issues that have befallen Westerners for ages. Alienating the sexes, making everyone think they do not need a partner and that they can emotionally and sexually satisfy themselves using robots, machines and factory made lovers. Our government needs to prohibit this pornographic rubbish, like Mwalimu Nyerere did.