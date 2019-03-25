Tanzania: Respond, Act On Weather Alerts Promptly, Govt Urges Public

TANZANIA yesterday joined the rest of the world to commemorate the World Meteorological Day (WMD), which is marked on every March 23 since 1961 to celebrate the convention that created the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) in 1950.

This year's theme of the WMD that read: "The Sun, the Earth and the Weather", focused on the importance of Sun and how it helps to sustain life on earth, and as well change the weather, hydrological cycle and Ocean currents.

Marking the occasion in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Works, Transport and Communication Minister, Engineer Isack Kamwelwe, took the opportunity to remind the public to respond and act on weather alerts, and advisory issued by the Tanzania Meteorological Agency (TMA) to mitigate effects of natural disasters.

Eng Kamwelwe was flanked by Director General of TMA, Dr Agnes Kijazi, Director General of Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA), Mr Hamza Johari, and Acting Director General of Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC), Engineer Japhet Loismaye.

"Let us celebrate this day and continue making a follow up on weather updates for our safety and our property. The advisories by the weather agency are crucial for making decision on socio-economic activities for development of the country," he pointed out.

Celebrating WMD, according to the minister, is an important event for Tanzania as a member of the WMO to evaluate itself in provision of weather services.

Eng Kamwelwe further urged stakeholders to work closely with TMA in implementation of the National Framework for Climate Services.

The Minister noted on the other hand that, despite high costs associated with the procurement and installation of weather equipment, the government has installed two radars, one in Dar es Salaam and the other in Mwanza, in a bid to improve weather services.

"Procurement procedures are also underway to purchase three new radars to be installed in Mbeya, Kigoma and Mtwara," he hinted.

The Acting DG of TASAC, Eng Loismaye hailed TMA for the timely and accurate weather updates which have enabled players in the maritime industry to make right decision to avoid accidents in the Indian Ocean and other inland water bodies.