South Africa: All Black Sonny Bill Williams Visits SA-Born Mosque Attack Survivor in Hospital

Ziyaad Shah, a former Capetonian who was injured in the deadly attack at the Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, got a surprise visit in hospital from All Black rugby star Sonny Bill Williams and other rugby players on Friday.

Shah is recovering from the bullet wounds he sustained during last week's horrific Christchurch mosque shootings which left 50 people dead.

In a short video clip, Williams - who is a Muslim - greets everyone in the room before embracing Shah.

The two men exchange pleasantries and Williams introduces Shah to fellow All Blacks star, Ofa Tu'ungafasi, and Richmond Tigers player, Bachar Houli.

According to Daily Mail, the trio spoke to survivors and their families during the emotional visit at Christchurch Hospital, stopping to take photos and selfies with victims and hospital staff.

Also on Friday, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visited Shah and other survivors in hospital, News24 reported.

Lying down in his hospital bed, 47-year-old Shah, who was born in Grassy Park and grew up in Atlantis, was surrounded by his relieved wife Shamilah, and their three daughters Zakkiyyah, Salaamah and Aadilah as Ardern popped in to visit him.

Sayed Noor Mohamed told News24 that Shah, the uncle of his wife Aqeeda Maneveld Mohamed, moved to New Zealand for a better life for his children.

The fitter has been living in New Zealand for 12 years, and is a citizen, coming out to South Africa every few years to visit his beloved family.

Source: News24