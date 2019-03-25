South Africa: White People's Dogs Eat Better Than You - Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has called on his home province, Limpopo, which he has also dubbed the home of the EFF, to support his party at the looming national elections.

Malema delivered the keynote address at the provincial manifesto launch, which took place in Riba Cross, near Burgersfort in Limpopo on Saturday.

He addressed the challenges faced but the Tubatse Municipality, which included a shortage of water and electricity as as well as some of the mining issues which had developed in the platinum and chrome rich region of Limpopo.

The EFF leader said he knew some people were telling potential voters that his party would get rid of social grants, claiming there was no truth to it.

"We want to increase the social grants, we will double it," said Malema.

"We know grannies are the ones taking care of African households," he said, referring to pension grants.

The EFF commander-in-chief said his party, should it come into power after the May 8 polls, would also increase child grants.

Malema said [the EFF] kept hearing government only gives R10 increments to the social grants.

"Even [President] Cyril Ramaphosa's dogs don't eat R10, they eat Dogmore; that's expensive, so we must eat cheaper than his dogs," said Malema.

He said money given to black people in the social grants system was less than the amount white people spend to feed their pets.

"Their dogs even have medical aid, our children don't have medical aid. Their dogs eat steak, they cooked for and eat," said Malema.

"They eat the meat and leave out the bones. You should see how well they are taken care of," said Malema.

