South Africa: PE Man Dies While Fishing With Friend

A 55-year-old man died on Saturday while on a fishing trip with his friend near Noordhoek.

According to Ian Gray, NSRI Port Elizabeth station commander, a rescue team was dispatched at 10:47 on Saturday following reports of a fisherman in difficulty among rocks in the surf at Lookout near to Noordhoek.

"Police control had received the call and alerted EC Government Health EMS, NSRI Port Elizabeth and the Nelson Mandela Bay Water Rescue Network were activated," Gray said.

"The two male friends were fishing from rocks when the one man...fell into a gully and it is suspected the fall may have been a cause of medical reasons."

The NSRI Port Elizabeth station commander and crew, who were nearby to the scene at the time, responded and on arrival on the scene recovered the man from a rock pool.

"[We] initiated CPR and were joined by paramedics and advanced life support resuscitation efforts were applied, but sadly, after all efforts to resuscitate the man were exhausted, he [was] declared deceased," Gray said.

Police have opened an inquest docket and the body of the man has been taken into the care of forensic pathology services.

