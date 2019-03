The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have qualified for the final phase of the Africa Nation's Cup after beating the Comores 3-0 in Yaounde.

The three goals for the Lions were scored by Choupo Moting at the 30th minute, Christian Bassogog at the 58th and Clinton Njie at the 88th minute respectively.

With saturday's victory, the Lions who needed only a draw to move to the final phase of the competition now join Morocco held 0-0 by Malawi to complete the list of group B qualifiers.