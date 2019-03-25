Africa: AFCON U17 - Accreditation for Final Tournament

The Conféderation Africaine de Football (CAF) announces that the media accreditation process for the final tournament of the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Tanzania 2019 opens from Sunday, 24 March 2019 to Friday, 05 April 2019.

The Final Tournament will be held from 14-28 April 2019 in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Media interested in covering the final tournament of the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Tanzania 2019, can apply for accreditation through the CAF Media Channel via www.cafonline.com.

Approval to access the CAF Media Channel does not mean you have been granted accreditation. All applications are subject to confirmation. Confirmation will NOT be on a first-come, first served basis. Successful applicants will be notified and provided with further information in due course.

Furthermore, please be advised that international applicants are responsible for securing their own visas to Tanzania.

For more information on the Total U-17 Africa Cup of Nations Tanzania 2019, please visit our website www.cafonline.com.