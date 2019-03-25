Africa: Q Afcon - Cameroon Shines in Yaoundé and Wins a Trip to Egypt

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon have picked up a ticket to the 32nd Total Africa Cup of Nations following a 3-0 win over the Comoros Island in Yaoundé. Despite the heavy downpour the Cameroon team developed a matured game style, with emphases on swift play and short passes upfront. The Comoros defence held strong for over 35 minutes but felt off after under the determination of the home side pushed by over 40.000 spectators.

Captain Choupo Moting multiplied raids in the danger zone and was rewarded at the 38th minute when he tapped in a great serve from playmaker Christian Bassogog, scoring for country on his 30th birthday.

What followed after was a one sided game that turned the statistics in favour of the hosts. At the 56th minute a Zambo Anguissa assist opened the way for a 25-metre drive from Christian Bassogog to put his team two up, before Clinton Njie concluded the show from a clean run at the 88th minute.

The win hands Cameroon a ticket for their 19th AFCON appearance with their title defence in perspective.

It is the 2nd victory for Clarence Seedorf after taking the team, and he dedicated it to the people who showed much love and will to be in Egypt next June. For him, "it was a great win that will calm the fiery spirits after the withdrawal of the competition from Cameroon". As for the future of the team, he added, "today's victory will pave the way for a better preparation for the AFCON as it instils a lot of confidence in the players."

For the Coach of Comoros team Amir Abdou, they knew it was going to be tough. For him, "we knew it will be difficult to manipulate Cameroon on home ground, and we knew after losing the hosting rights they will fight for a place without relent. They were better on the field though we missed two glaring chances that could change the game. We wish them luck in Egypt."