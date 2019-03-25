South Africa: Healthcare and Corruption - Questions for a Post-Election Health Minister

analysis

Who will be South Africa's next Minister of Health and what will the impact of May 2019's national and provincial elections be on South Africa's ongoing health crisis?

While South Africa's original "weekend special", one-time finance minister Des van Rooyen, stayed in place for only a weekend, many provincial departments of health are still overrun with people appointed with little purpose other than to nod through corrupt deals.

Inasfar as there has been a new dawn, it has been mostly at a national level. In provincial departments, the Zuma era's never-ending weekend of unfettered corruption drags on.

It is not only that there are many corrupt people in provincial departments of health, but it is also that these corrupt people have replaced and pushed aside more principled and more competent people. The loss of management capacity, of a capable state if you will, has been one of the most harmful consequences of corruption and the things done to facilitate corruption. In turn, the lack of management capacity and widespread corruption has contributed to low levels of morale in the public healthcare system.

This loss of management capacity and morale undermines just about any attempt to improve the public healthcare system....