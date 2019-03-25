Sudan Uprising - Protests Across Sudan and Across the World

Khartoum / Omdurman / Geneva / New York / Washington / London — Demonstrations calling for the unconditional step-down of President Omar Al Bashir and his regime, that has held power in Sudan for 30 years, continued throughout the capital of Khartoum. Internationally, Geneva, New York, Washington saw demonstrations in solidarity, and a round-table discussion on the transitional period in Sudan.

Several parts of Khartoum saw demonstrations following Jumma (Friday prayers), the largest of which was in Wad Nubawi in Omdurman.

After Friday prayers, the capital also witnessed demonstrations El Muhandiseen in Omdurman, El Taif in Khartoum, El Shaabiya in Khartoum North and other areas.

The signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change have scheduled marches to be carried out in the national capital towards the General Command of the Sudan Armed Forces, in line with the central marches of the provinces in 17 states, with the participation of political leaders, professional leaders, Sufi and religious leaders.

Geneva

On Friday, Sudanese from various countries of the European Union gathered in the Swiss city of Geneva to demonstrate in support and solidarity with the Sudanese uprising, in front of the office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. They handed over a memorandum to the High Commissioner detailing violations of the rights of peaceful demonstrators and demanding an end to attacks against them.

USA

The Geneva demonstration coincided with another held in front of the United Nations offices in New York and Washington. Protesters highlighted the wars, genocide, and the rape of women in the Nuba Mountains and Darfur, and to deliver the voice of the Sudanese revolution to the international community.

London

Friday afternoon, the British capital London saw a round table to discuss how the transitional period will deal with the state of law, the regime and its institutions.

Next week

According to the weekly schedule of the signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, next Tuesday is a day dedicated to the university and institutes, with a vigil of professionals, demand groups and private institutions and companies.

The march of the capital and the provinces in Wad Madani, Sennar, El Gedaref, Port Sudan, El Obeid, Kassala and El Nahud is due to be held on Thursday March 28 to demand the immediate overthrow of Al Bashir and his regime from the rule of the country.