Sudan: Deadly Armed Robbery in North Darfur

Kutum — A woman shopping for her son's wedding was killed and her sister injured when gunmen attacked them in the area of Minan west of Kutum in North Darfur on Thursday.

Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that Hawa Mousa Juma (40) and her sister were making their way to their settlement at Naro after they had been shopping at the market in Kutum.

They were accosted on the road by the robbers, who shot Juma dead on the spot, wounded her sister, and made off with the goods and food supplies the women were carrying on their camel and donkey.

Distraught relatives told this station that Hawa and her sister had been buying supplies for wedding of the deceased woman' son, which is scheduled for next week. The extent of the second woman's injuries are not known.

The incident was reported to the Kutum police, but no suspects have been identified of apprehended thus far.