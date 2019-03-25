Sudan Uprising - 'Boycott Companies Collaborating With Al Bashir Regime'

Khartoum — The signatories to the Declaration of Freedom and Change, the driving force behind the anti-government protests in Sudan that began in December last year, have called for an economic boycott of institutions and companies that work to finance and support the regime of Sudan's President Omar Al Bashir and its organs.

In a statement on Friday, the signatories called for a boycott on those who finance and support the National Intelligence and Security Service (NISS), and the various government militias in "the killing, repression, and terrorism in the streets, torture in the various 'ghost houses', and breaking into and violating the sanctity of homes".

Media

The signatories call for the boycott to include El Mijhar and Alwan newspapers, the Sudanese Satellite Channel Sudania 24 and the Sudanese state broadcast Channel Omdurman.

Companies

The boycott should also include the Omdurman National Bank, the SEEN flour company, and El Zaytouna, Yastabsheroon, and Alia hospitals, for full and effective boycott, according to the statement.

The signatories stressed in their statement: "This economic boycott is simply the voluntary and collective cessation of the use, purchase or handling of any goods or services produced or offered by an institution or a company that supports the regime and its financial or political repression or harms our great people and the revolutionaries."