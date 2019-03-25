22 March 2019

Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunisia/Swaziland: Soccer - Afcon 2019 (Qualifiers / Last Day): Tunisia Beats Eswatini 4 - 0

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia's Soccer team, already qualified with Egypt for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals (AFCON), beat their eSwatini counterpart (4-0) in a 6th and final day match of Group J, played Friday evening at the Olympic Stadium in Rades.

The Goals were scored by Siam Ben Youssef (21), Anice Badri (33), Naim Sliti (52) and Yacine Meriah (61).

With this victory, which coincides with the first match led by the new national coach Alain Giresse, the national team is temporarily leading its group (15 pts), ahead of Egypt (12 pts), who will play Niger (4 pts) on Saturday, with eSwatini closing the gap with 1 point.

