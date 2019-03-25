Ethiopia: Govt Preparing Law to Minimize Consequences of Fake News, Hate Speech

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian government is preparing a law that will help to minimize the damage that fake news and hate speech disseminating in social media are creating, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said.

The Premier said the fake news and hate speech that has been spreading widely in the social media forced the government to consider the need for law enforcement.

According to the PM, the government has been communicating with facebook and other companies on how to control fake news and hate speech.

He announced this during a discussion held in Addis Ababa that deliberate on the results of the reform and challenges that the country faces.

He urged activists and media practitioners to be more responsible while providing information for the public.

The Prime Minister said that his government does not consider shutting down of the social media, but it believes that managing its usage is important to minimize the damage.