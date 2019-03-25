South Africa: No Load Shedding

Photo: Eskom

Eskom's national control centre (file photo).

With the electricity system gradually improving, no load shedding is anticipated for this week, says Eskom.

"The improvement in plant performance, together with replenished diesel and water reserves over the last few days, as well as the increase of imports from Mozambique's Cahora Bassa to 850MW, has positively shifted system performance," said Eskom in a statement.

However the power utility highlighted that the risk of load shedding remains as the system continues to be vulnerable.

"Load shedding will only be implemented when absolutely necessary," it said, while also urging its customers to continue to use electricity sparingly by switching off geysers and non-essential lighting.

In the last few days South Africans have experienced daily load shedding which varied between Stage 4 and Stage 2.

On Friday, rotational load shedding came down two notches to Stage 2 load shedding.

Stage 1 calls for 1000MW, Stage 2 calls for 2000MW, Stage 3 calls for 3000MW, and Stage 4 calls for 4000MW to be rotationally load shed nationally at a given period.