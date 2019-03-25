25 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: You Can Now Enjoy Bonang's House of BNG At Your Favourite Bar

Tagged:

Related Topics

By The Juice

Johannesburg — Wondering what to drink on your next night on the town, how about Bonang House of BNG?

The MCC, which was launched on Monday and initially sold exclusively at Woolworths Food, will now be available at selected bars across the country. This is according to a post shared by Bonang herself.

"Proud to announce, the @houseofbng has partnered with The Taboo Group.... Your new favorite bubbly will now be available at leading entertainment venues around South Africa," she wrote.

The venues where fans can expect to order House of BNG are Taboo, Onyx, Cocoon and Vanity in Gauteng, Rich in Durban and The Bungalow in Cape Town.

A video shared along with the post promises that more details will be made available to fans soon.

The sparkling wine has proven to be a hit with fans, selling out on the day of it's launch.

And even though critics tried to derail the presenter by pointing our a spelling error on the label of the bottle, she just shook off the mistake, noting how much she has accomplished with the drink.

Source: The Juice

South Africa

Africa Over Moon as AKA, Stonebwoy Win at the Kids Choice Awards

Just in case you didn't watch the Kids Choice Awards this year, we'll catch you up on the winners... Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2019 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.