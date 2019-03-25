South Africa: From Churches to Chesa Nyamas - the ANC Gauteng's Election Campaign Goes Where the Voters Are

analysis

ANC leaders in Gauteng launched ANC Sundays - a more social side of the party's elections campaign - with some braaied meat, pap and drinks in one of Johannesburg's premier chesa nyamas. Campaign organisers hope the party's presence on the ground will make perfect at the polls.

For once the politicians were quiet and the music took over. Busy Corner Imbizo Shisanyama in Midrand - where you can choose raw portions of meat to braai and eat with a mean chakalaka, pap and spinach - was more buzzing than usual on a Saturday, and by late afternoon almost all the patrons were in yellow ANC T-shirts.

In a corner in the outside area out the back, a group of eight women defied the trend. They were holding a baby shower for their friend with soft blue balloons and decorations. Almost all of them said they knew who they'd vote for, except for one undecided one, and none of them said the ANC's party at the place would influence the way they voted.

Still, ANC elections campaign organisers hope the strategy of being seen to be having a good time will help them at the polls (and if it doesn't, well...