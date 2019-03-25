25 March 2019

South Africa: KZN to Hold Inaugural 4IR Summit

Government leaders and key stakeholders in Durban will on Tuesday discuss ways the province can adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR).

The two-day inaugural 4IR summit has been organised by the Moses Kotane Institute, a KwaZulu-Natal provincial government entity responsible for research and innovation.

"We have speakers from around the globe who will share their learning, expertise, and unpack the opportunities and challenges that come with the fourth industrial revolution.

"The summit will be attended by government, policymakers, the private sector, and tertiary institutions," said KZN Economic Development MEC Sihle Zikalala.

The advent of the 4IR represents a fundamental change in the way we live, work and relate to each other.

This has necessitated that countries develop new policies, strategies and innovation plans to enable an inclusive whole of society approach with government playing a leadership responsibility.

The Department of Communications says South Africa currently has different elements of the 4IR spread across government, the private sector and civil society- which have formed discourse across all these sectors.

Despite the discourse, the department has noted that there is currently no single plan or blueprint which brings together all key role players into a single focus.

The 4IR manifests itself through technological innovations which impacts and cuts across all levels of society hence the need for a broader perspective and approach.

