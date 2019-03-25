25 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Two Men Killed, One Wounded During Suspected Taxi-Related Shooting in Bedfordview

By Ntwaagae Seleka

Two men were killed and one left injured during a taxi-related shooting in Bedfordview on Sunday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Mavela Masondo said they were investigating cases of murder and attempted murder following a shootout between the occupants of two Mercedes Benz vehicles at about 19:20.

It is alleged that the occupants of the two vehicles started shooting at each other, starting in Malvern East until they reached the corner of Allum and Cumberland roads in Kensington, where two men were shot and killed. Another man was taken to hospital with gunshot wounds to the lower body.

"The motive for the shootout cannot be confirmed at this stage but it is suspected to be related to taxi violence since one of the deceased was identified as the taxi owner. No arrests have been made and a police investigation is continuing," he said.

