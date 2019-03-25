South Africa: Mkhize to Visit Troubled NW Municipality

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister (CoGTA) Zweli Mkhize will today visit the Naledi Local Municipality in the North West in an effort to address the council's service delivery matters.

Mkhize will be accompanied by Deputy Ministers Obed Bapela and Andries Nel.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the CoGTA Ministry said the municipality has been through service delivery challenges, especially the water supply to communities.

"Despite a number of key interventions in supplying water, including through tankering, there are still perennial challenges which necessitated the planned engagements to not only receive reports, but also to reflect and agree on a plan of action going ahead," the Ministry said in the statement.

The visit is part of the oversight visits undertaken by Mkhize to distressed municipalities to find solutions as part of the Back to Basics municipal recovery programme.

"In the spirit of Cooperative Governance, Minister Mkhize will also engage both the national and provincial government leadership to ensure an amicable solution is found and communities are able to receive an uninterrupted supply of water," the Ministry said.