23 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudanese-Qatari Ministerial Committee to Hold Meeting After Ramadan

Khartoum — Sudan and Qatar agreed that the Joint Sudanese-Qatari High Ministerial Committee to hold session after coming month of Ramadan.

In this context , the National Prime Minister, Dr Mohamed Tahir Aila made a phone contact Saturday with Qatari counterpart, Abdalla Bin Nasir Bin Khalifa where they reviewed sessions of the Joint Ministerial Committee and agreed to hold meeting in coming month Ramadan for giving more time for further preparation by the concerned ministries.

The two sides lauded the distinguished relations between leaderships and people of Sudan and Qatar and affirmed importance of exerting more efforts to push them further for interest of the two sisterly countries.

