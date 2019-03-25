Eritrea: TB Control Day Observed At Regional Level

Mendefera — TB Control Day was observed at Southern region level in Segeneity on 21 March.

Speaking at the occasion in which government employees, students and residents took part, Dr. Amanuel Mihreteab, head of the Ministry of Health branch in the Southern region, indicated that commendable result has been achieved in controlling the prevalence of communicable diseases in general and that of TB in particular.

Dr. Amanuel went on to say that new TB infection has significantly been reduced and 90% of the infected have been cured.

Pointing out that TB is one of the killer communicable diseases; Dr. Amanuel said that with proper follow up the disease is curable.

Stating that medication of TB is controlling the prevalence of communicable diseases, Dr. Amanuel called on the public to immediately report to nearby health facilities in case of observing the symptom of the disease.

Nurse Abraham Gebrekidan, head of health facility in Segeneity sub-zone, called for proper understanding on the causes and consequence of the disease and there by strengthen participation in the effort to raise the awareness of the public.