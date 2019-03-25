Eritrea: Workshop On Fresh Water Fish Farming

Asmara — A workshop on fresh water fish farming was conducted on 20 March in Asmara in which sub-regional and heads of line ministries took part. The workshop was organized by the Ministry of Marine Resources branch in the Central region.

At the workshop the head of the branch office, Mr. Essaw Tiku gave detailed briefing on the fresh water farming activity conducted in 2018, the training programs organized as well as the gains and challenges encountered.

Indicating that the fresh water fish farming pilot project in 33 dams has achieved commendable result, Mr. Essaw called on the public in general the youth in particular to understand the importance of fish farming in the effort to ensure food security and demonstrate active participation in the program.

The head of Capacity, Research and License, Mr. Yonatan Afwerki indicated that fresh water farming has significant contribution in improving the livelihoods of the public and in contribution in the effort to ensure food security.

The Managing Director in the Central region, Mr. Zerit Tewoldebrhan and the Director of Farming Lands, Mr. Hailemicael Eyob on their part said that the development of fresh water fish farming has significant contribution in improving the economic capacity of families and reducing dependency and called for strong effort with a view to develop fresh water fish farming in all big and small dams.