South Africa: The Purple Cow's Basic Income Plan Is Either Genius or a Bovine Patty

The Negative Income Tax, says the Capitalist Party of South Africa's Kanthan Pillay, 'is our riposte to the constant clamour for the Basic Income Grant'. It is a proposal, he says, to conquer unemployment, especially in the light of the effect on jobs of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

I wonder where informal sector workers, such as those who have marketed the party's purplecow.mobi website, fit into the radical tax change proposed by the new Capitalist Party of South Africa, the ZACP?

These informal sector workers have been displaying placards with the distinctive Purple Cow symbol at Joburg's northern suburbs' intersections, in a campaign devised and run by Sarah Britten Pillay.

It was one of those placard carriers with a Purple Cow on it who earnestly pleaded with me to visit the purplecow.mobi website, where a series of videos present the ZACP's answers to what it considers burning social problems.

What intrigued me most was video 10, Fixing Social Welfare, that suggests South Africa introduce a "Negative Income Tax". This means of providing a basic income, of which conservative economist Milton Friedman was a proponent, promises to simplify social welfare and provide a guaranteed basic income.

