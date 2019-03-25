South Africa: Meet the People, Hear Their Dreams, Ask Why They Are Voting

analysis

We feel there's way too much emphasis on politicians in the coverage of the election campaign, so we are shifting the focus on the people who matter: the voters, the citizens who, on 8 May will make their crosses and elect the political parties to make life a little easier or in trust that a small dream or two may come true.

Thembekile Mzobe (71)

At 71 years old, Thembekile Mzobe is an active gogo. She was coming from a meeting at the Durban City Hall when we meet her at the abutting gardens that are summer verdant and loud with bird song on the Monday morning we head out. Twice a month, the Amandla Badala sports association meets in the grand old colonial buildings of the City Hall.

The grannies group plan their soccer matches, ballroom dancing and other activities. The Voter series does not ask people who they will vote for, but Mzobe is wearing yellow and green, so you get the picture. What is her big issue?

"Many children don't finish school," she says, telling us the story of a bright young woman in her area who got good marks but who lost her parents and dropped...