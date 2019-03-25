Somalia: Grim Picture As Drought Bites

Over 4.2 million people, including 2.5 million children, need humanitarian assistance and protection.

Over 1.5 million people are expected to require emergency nutrition support and treatment, with 903,100 children aged under-5 projected to be acutely malnourished from August 2018 to September 2019, including 138,000 severely malnourished.

By December 2018, over three million children, out of 4.9 million in the country, were estimated to be out of school, including 1.85 million school aged children who require urgent assistance.

There are also an estimated 2.6 million people displaced in Somalia, including over one million in the last year alone, with women and children representing the majority of the displaced. Exclusion and discrimination of women and girls, socially marginalized groups, continue to exacerbate elevated levels of acute humanitarian needs.

The 2018 Deyr season was below average to poor in many parts of Somalia. As a result, the northeast and central regions of Somalia are expected to be affected by drought, with the overall humanitarian situation expected to worsen until the next Gu rainy season in April 20195.

The Humanitarian Response Plan (HRP) was launched in January 2019 and seeks US$ 1.08 billion to provide life-saving assistance and livelihood support to 3.4 million Somalis affected by conflict, climatic shocks and displacement across the country.

For 2019, UNICEF is appealing for US$ 145.3 million to sustain the provision of life-saving services including critical nutrition, health, WASH, child protection and education in emergency interventions, as well as cash-based assistance for women and children in Somalia.