23 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Turkey, Somalia Ink Protocol On Land Exchange for Diplomatic Representation

On Friday, Turkey and Somalia signed a protocol on land exchange for diplomatic representation.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu encountered with his Somali counterpart Ahmed Isse Awad, who visited Istanbul to join an emergency meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation on the battle against hate and intolerance towards Muslims in New Zealand.

After the meeting, both parties contracted the protocol on land exchange for diplomatic representation.

Turkey has been the main supporter of Somalia for years and has its largest embassy in Africa in Mogadishu.

