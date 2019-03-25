Morocco: Western Sahara's People Need That Conflict Ends

Geneva — UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Western Sahara Horst Kohler affirmed Friday, in Geneva, that Western Sahara's people "need and deserve that this conflict ends," insisting on reaching a "compromise."

"This meeting showed that all the delegations are aware of the fact that many people, notably those directly affected by the conflict, place their hope in this process," he said in a press conference following the 2nd round table on Western Sahara, underlining that "the costs of this conflict, in terms of human suffering, lack of opportunities for the young people and risks for security, are far too high to be accepted."

He called on the parties to the conflict, Morocco and the Polisario Front, to work "relentlessly" to reach a "compromise," affirming that "with the inevitable ups and downs, we should remember that the population of Western Sahara need and deserve that this conflict ends."

Kohler, who congratulated all the delegations, said that the first round table, held in December 2018, was considered as a "modest but encouraging step" in reaching a solution to the conflict of Western Sahara.