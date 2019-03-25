Western Sahara: Settlement of Sahrawi Question - We Hope for More Concrete Measures and More Significant Progress, Says Lamamra

Bursins — Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra hoped on Friday in Bursins that "more concrete" measures and "more significant" progress will support the effort of UN Personal Envoy for Western Sahara Horst Kohler.

"This meeting has been useful as it means the continuation of the effort we hope will be accompanied by more concrete measures and significant progress as part of the UN process, which has the support of the international community as a whole," he told APS and the Algerian Television after the 2nd round table on Western Sahara.

Next April, the UN Security Council will examine a report by UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres. Moreover, the Security Council has given new guidance, highlighting the need to accelerate efforts as part of the current resolution, the Minister said.

This roundtable, convened by the UN Personal Envoy, was held in accordance with last October's Security Council Resolution 2440, which seeks a political, just, lasting and mutually acceptable solution providing for Western Sahara people self-determination.

The head of the Algerian delegation said that the agenda of this second roundtable has essentially revolved around the need for confidence-building measures between the two parties to the conflict, Morocco and the Polisario Front.

"An exchange of views took place on the capital importance of building confidence between the two parties and the specific confidence measures that could be taken," he said, stressing that it is "naturally an important area and the discussions must continue under the supervision of President Kohler."

There were also reflection and exchange about the effort "to reach a common understanding of the terms used by the UN Security Council in its last resolution to describe the expected result of this meeting," said Lamamra

The discussions were "very interesting," added the Foreign Minister.