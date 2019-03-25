Morocco: End of Roundtable On Western Sahara - Delegations Called for Another Round

Geneva — The delegations of the parties in conflict, Morocco and the Polisario Front and, the neighboring countries, Algeria and Mauritania, were called Friday to a new roundtable on the conflict in occupied Western Sahara.

The delegations who have met for two days in Bursins (Vaud - Switzerland) "welcomed the intention of the UN Personal Envoy to invite them again in the same format," said a statement given to the press.

The statement does not mention the date of the meeting.

According to the statement, the delegations "engaged in this second round table under the aegis of UN Special Envoy Horst Kohler" in a spirit of "openness" in a climate of "mutual respect," welcoming the "new momentum" created by the first round table held in last December.

The delegations also expressed their willingness to "continue to seriously and respectfully engage in the process," said the final statement, stressing that they agreed on the need to "build confidence."

"The delegations had in-depth discussions on how to reach a political and mutually acceptable solution to the Sahrawi question. A solution that is realistic, achievable, sustainable and founded on a just, lasting compromise, and ensuring the self-determination of the Sahrawi people, in accordance with the UN Security Council resolution 2440 (2018)," the source said.

The delegations have decided to continue discussions so to "identify the points of convergence."

"There was consensus on the fact that the entire Maghreb region would greatly benefit from a solution to Western Sahara issue," it was noted, adding that the delegations also acknowledged that the region has a "particular" duty to contribute to a solution.