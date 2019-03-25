Morocco: Resolving Sahrawi Conflict Depends On Morocco's Respect for UN Resolutions

Paris — Representative of the Polisario Front to France Oubi Boucheraya Bachir affirmed that the progress of the negotiations between Morocco and the Polisario Front, which started Thursday in Geneva, under the aegis of the United Nations on the settlement of the Sahrawi conflict, depends on the willingness of the Moroccan occupation regime to respect the United Nations' resolutions guaranteeing the right of the Sahrawi people to self-determination.

Speaking Thursday evening to the channel France 24, the Sahrawi diplomat said that the new dynamic launched by the UN Secretary General's Special Envoy for Western Sahara Horst Kohler for the resolution of the Sahrawi conflict is a "historic opportunity for the Moroccan regime to advance the negotiations process for a peaceful solution to the conflict, guaranteeing to the Sahrawi people the right to self-determination and will end the sufferings of the Sahrawis who are deprived from their most basic rights."

The works of the second round table on occupied Western Sahara, initiated by Horst Kohler, started Thursday near Geneva and will be held on Friday to advance the conflict settlement process opposing Morocco and Polisario Front.

Kohler invited the parties to the conflict, Mauritania and Algeria as neighboring countries, to meet at Le Rosey Castle, near Geneva.

In this respect, Oubi Boucheraya underlined that during the talks between the Moroccan and Sahrawi delegations several major issues were broached.

He notably cited the issues of dismantling the "wall of shame" erected by the Moroccan occupier to divide Western Sahara into two parts, mine clearance, exchange of family visits between the Sahrawi people living in the refugee camps and those in the occupied Sahrawi territories, as well as the fate of Sahrawi political prisoners in the Moroccan jails.