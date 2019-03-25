23 March 2019

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Al-Shabaab Claims Attack On Government Building in Mogadishu

Somali militant group al-Shabab has launched yet another complex attack in the capital, Mogadishu, witnesses, and officials say. A car bomb blast rocked the Shangani district of Mogadishu early Saturday.

Witnesses said the explosion targeted a building housing the ministries of Labor and of General Works, Reconstruction, and Housing. The Headquarters of Mogadishu regional police are also located in the area.

A second explosion was reported minutes later in the same area. Witnesses said the explosion came from another car believed to have been used by armed gunmen. The gunmen stormed the building according to witnesses.

Gunfire has been heard at the building housing the two ministries. Pictures taken by local media show some of the workers escaping through the back windows.

The al-Shabab militant group claimed responsibility for the attack. Through its affiliate media, al-Shabab also claimed its fighters entered the buildings of Labor, and General Works, Reconstruction & Housing.

The Somali government has not immediately commented on the attack. A Somali official who could not be named said security agencies had been expecting a major attack for a week now.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

