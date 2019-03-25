23 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Firefighters Contain Limited Fire At Older Republican Palace

Khartoum — The Civil Defense forces at the Republican Palace tackled a limited fire which broke out at 3:45 pm at buildings of the older republican palace.

The Secretary-General of Presidency of the Republic, Mohamed Mohamed Salih said in a press statement that blaze erupsted at few number of offices at the second flour due to an electrical short.

He point out that most buildings of the older palace are vacant for the administrations moved to the new premises of the Presidency's General Secretariat.

