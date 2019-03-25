23 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Foreign Minister Meets His Turkish Counterpart in Istanbul

Istanbul — Foreign Minister, Dr Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed , met with Turkish Foreign Minister , Mouloud Jawish Oglu on sidelines of ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) in Istanbul.

The meeting discussed enhancement of relations between the two sisterly countries in all fields as well as regional and international issues of common interest.

Dr Al-Dirdir renewed invitation to his Turkish counterpart to visit Sudan.

Foreign Minister of Turkey , for his part, appreciated Sudan participation in the OIC emergency meeting , stressing his country's full support to Sudan. The Turkish Minister expressed desire to visit Sudan as soon as possible. The meeting also reviewed joint projects between the two countries and efforts made to implement such projects.

