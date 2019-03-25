23 March 2019

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Kibir to Address Youths and Students in Kosti On Monday

Kosti — The Vice-President of the Republic, Dr Osman Mohamed Yousif Kibir will address a youth and student rally at Kosti, in the White Nile State as part of his one-day visit to the state.

The meeting will be attended by Wali(governor) of the White Nile State, Gen. Ahmed Khamis Bakheet and youth and students leaders at federal and state levels.

Chairman of the National Union of Sudanese Youth in White Nile State, Montasir Bashir said in a statement to SUNA that preparations have been finalized for receiving the Vice-President of the Republic.

He added that the meeting will be an opportunity to enlighten youth and students on current political and economic situations as well as the emergency law.

Bashir said the recent speech by President of the Republic gave considerable room for youths and that , he explained , was a clear evidence that youths can contribute to increase of production and productivity.

He hoped that the President's decision on cutting profits of microfinance is executed so that youths can make use of funds allocated for microfinance.

