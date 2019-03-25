Sudan: Decision On Appointment of Head of Water Resources Ministry's Technical Body Issued

Khartoum — President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer Al-Bashir issued a decision appointing Engineer (consultant), Khidir Mohamed Qismal-Sid as Chairman of the Technical Bureau of the Ministry of Water Resources replacing Professor Saif-Eddin Hamad Abdalla who moved to work as executive director of the Entebbe -based Nile Basin Initiative.

SUNA noted that the Technical Bureau of the Ministry of Water Resources works for coordinating studies about use of water resources -Nile water and surface and ground waters-.