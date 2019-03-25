Sudan: 15 March an International Day Against Islamophobia

Istanbul — According to proposal forwarded by Sudan the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) considered every March 15 an international day for combating Islamophobia.

This came in a final communique of the emergency meeting of OIC Ministerial meeting held in Istanbul about the terrorist assault on two mosques in New Zealand , countering terrorism and extremism against Muslims.

Foreign Minister, Dr Al-Dirdiri Mohamed Ahmed presented Sudan statement before the conference in which he affirmed Sudan full solidarity with families of victims and condemned with all possible terms the terrorist attacks which targeted the incent Muslim community in New Zealand , referring to necessity of solidarity and confrontation of extremism , discrimination and hatred against Muslims.

Dr Al-Dirdir proposed that the internation community calls for determine March 15 of every year a n international day foar fighting Islamophobia which was welcomed and accepted by the conferees and incorporated in the final communique.

The OIC ministerial meeting was addressed by President of Turkey, Recep Tayyeb Erdogan and attended by foreign ministers of the OIC member states and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of New Zealand.