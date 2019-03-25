25 March 2019

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Pitch Black Afro Denied Bail

Photo: Pitch Black Afro/Twitter
Pitch Black Afro.
By Canny Maphanga

Thulani Ngcobo, popularly known as Pitch Black Afro, remains behind bars after the kwaito musician was denied bail in the Johannesburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

"It is not for this court to decide whether you are guilty or not but based on the evidence placed before us so far there is no finding of exceptional circumstances," Magistrate Paul Du Plessis told Ngcobo.

Ngcobo, who has been in custody for almost three months now, faces charges of premeditated murder and defeating the ends of justice in connection with the death of his wife, Catherine Modusane, at a Johannesburg bed and breakfast on December 31, 2018.

The kwaito artist's lawyer, Meshack Maluleke, claimed that Modusane could have sustained her injuries before she returned to the establishment to be with his client.

The case was previously postponed multiple times to secure the services of a state pathologist who could reveal the cause of death following a post-mortem conducted on January 8, 2019.

The state pathologist revealed that trauma to the head suffered by Modusane was the cause of death but he could not definitively state whether the head injuries were caused prior to the evening Modusane died.

Ngcobo will remain in police custody until further investigations are completed and will return to court on April 12 for a trial date to be set.

Source: News24

South Africa

