South Africa: Cape Town Boy, 5, Shot Three Times - and Lives

A little boy was shot three times in suspected gang gunfire on Sunday - and survived.

The child, whose name is known to News24 but cannot be named as he is a minor, is in a critical condition at the Red Cross Children's Hospital.

The five-year-old child, along with a little girl and a 32-year-old man, were shot and injured in Syringa Street, Bonteheuwel on Sunday afternoon, police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana confirmed.

The bullets are still lodged in the little boy's body - two in his buttocks and one in his back.

The child's family is expected to decide on Monday whether to operate, family spokesperson and local ward councillor Angus McKenzie said.

The seven-year-old girl sustained a flesh wound to her leg and has already been discharged from hospital, he confirmed.

McKenzie told News24 the two children had been playing in the front yard of the boy's home when they were caught in suspected gang-related crossfire.

The man was taken to Groote Schuur Hospital for treatment.

This is the second time that tragedy has struck the family in the last few months, after they previously lost all their possessions in a house fire, McKenzie said.

Rwexana confirmed that no arrests had yet been made in connection with the shooting.

McKenzie urged anyone with information to take it to the authorities.

"Someone must know who did this. It cannot go unresolved."

