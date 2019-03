press release

The Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Dr Zweli Mkhize wishes to clear the error and confusion that has been caused by his reference to a third KwaZulu-Natal mayor having been arrested earlier today during a media briefing in Johannesburg.

Two mayors have been arrested as per the information that is already in the public domain.

Minister Mkhize regrets the the error and inconvenience caused.

