South Africa: Road Traffic Management Corporation Arrests Cross Border Taxi Driver for Exceeding Passenger Limit

press release

Members of the National Traffic Police (NTP) attached to the Road Traffic Management Corporation have arrested a cross border taxi driver who was transporting 26 passengers in a 16 seater.

The driver was arrested on the N4 during a stop and check operation, upon further investigation it was also discovered 14 occupants in the taxi were undocumented foreign nationals.

The driver is currently detained at the Silverton South African Police Station and will face charges relating to contravening the cross border Act, operating a motor vehicle contrary to the conditions of his permit and transporting undocumented persons.

The vehicle has since been impounded for further investigation on other offenses that might have been committed.

Adv. Msibi, CEO of the RTMC has expressed deep concerns with the state of vehicles thats cramming vulnerable passengers following details of a video doing rounds on social media early this year which saw 46 passengers overloaded in a 16 seater.

"Overloaded vehicle not only causes damage to road infrastructure and to your vehicle but it also puts you and other road users at risk. Vehicles react differently when the maximum weights which they are designed to carry are exceeded and the consequences can be fatal.

Overloading puts massive strain on vehicle tyres and makes the vehicle less stable, difficult to steer and take longer to stop. It is also illegal". Adv. Makhosini Msibi added.

We urge motorists to show respect to road traffic rules and passengers to report traffic incidents on: 0861 400 800

Law enforcement officers will continue to be on high alert as travelers are returning from the long weekend.

Issued by: Road Traffic Management Corporation