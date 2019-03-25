Kenya: Here Is Victor Wanyama's New Stomping Ground

Fans of Harambee Stars skipper, Victor Wanyama, will soon be watching him play at a refurbished venue, with Tottenham Hotspur close to officially returning to the White Hart Lane.

This after the club successfully hosted the first of two planned test events at the venue on Saturday.

The London club provisionally moved all their home matches to Wembley Stadium in 2016, to pave way for renovation of the White Hart Lane.

RENOVATIONS

This upgrade is now complete, with the new facility now able to host 62,000 fans up from the initial 38,000.

The BBC has reported that renovations at the stadium has cost an estimated Sh150 billion.

BEST STADIUMS

"It is unbelievable. This is one of the best stadiums in the world and I hope, and wish, the future of this club will be fantastic," Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino said after touring the venue and watching a match featuring the club's U18 side.

The stadium has been fitted with state-of-the-art facilities including a football pitch that can be split into three sections, each weighing about 10,000 tonnes. The pitch can host both football and National Football League matches.

An extra tier has also been added to the stands with a befitting look of finesse and modern technology all around.