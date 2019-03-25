South Africa/Egypt: Minister Tokozile Xasa Congratulates Bafana Bafana for Qualifying for 2019 Afcon in Egypt

press release

Minister of Sport and Recreation Tokozile Xasa congratulates Bafana Bafana for qualifying to the 2019 AFCON in Egypt

Minister Xasa has congratulated Bafana Bafana our national men's senior football team, after winning 2-1 against Libya to book their ticket to 2019 AFCON. The 2019 AFCON will be hosted by Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

"Bafana Bafana have done us proud, winning away from home in a crucial game is no small fit. I hope they continue with this fighting spirit in Egypt." Minister Xasa said.

The Men's football senior team joins five (5) other national teams that will be doing duty this year, the Cricket Proteas, Banyana Banyana, Amajita, Netball Proteas and the Springboks.

"As a Nation we are proud of our teams, as ambassadors they will be flying our flag high and uniting our people. I call upon all South Africans to rally behind our national teams. Sport continues to be a major uniting factor in our nation. Once more let me congratulate our coach Stuart Baxter and Bafana Bafana for flying our flag high." Minister Xasa concluded.

Issued by: Sport and Recreation South Africa