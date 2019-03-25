South Africa: MEC Sihle Zikalala Addresses Inaugural Fourth Industrial Revolution Summit, 25 to 26 Mar

press release

Government leaders and key stakeholders in the economy will tomorrow gather at the Durban ICC to candidly engage on what KwaZulu-Natal needs to do to adapt to the challenges and opportunities presented by the fourth industrial revolution.

The two-day inaugural fourth industrial revolution summit has been organized by the Moses Kotane Institute, a provincial government entity responsible to research and innovation.

Mr Sihle Zikalala, the MEC for Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs, will deliver the keynote address and participate in the engagements.

"We have speakers from around the globe who will share their learning, expertise, and unpack the opportunities and challenges that come with the fourth industrial revolution. The summit will be attended by government, policy makers, private sector, and tertiary institutions."

Issued by: KwaZulu-Natal Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs