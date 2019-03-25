25 March 2019

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Deputy Minister Zou Kota-Fredericks Hands Over House to Timothy Gama

68 year old Timothy Gama and 17 years old disabled Nonhlanhla Nkosi will receive fully furnished houses from the Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Zou Kota-Fredericks and MEC Nora Mahlangu responsible for human settlement in the province.

The handover forms part of the planned activities to celebrate construction week taking place between 25 - 29 March 2019, led by the South African Women in Construction (SAWIC) Mpumalanga Chapter whose contractors have been allocated 500 housing units to be built across the Ehlanzeni District Municipality.

